College football countdown – 44 days: Texas atop Big 12 poll

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

In its final season in the Big 12 – before jumping to the SEC – Texas was selected as the top team in the conference in a media poll on Wednesday. It is the first time the Longhorns have been atop the poll since 2009.

Texas had 41 first-place votes and 886 points. Kansas State was second with 14 first-place votes and 858 points. Oklahoma was third with four first-place votes and 758 points. Other teams receiving first-place votes were Texas Tech (4), TCU (3) and Oklahoma State (1).

The Longhorns have not won the conference since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. A loss to Oklahoma, which is also leaving for the SEC next year, in the 2018 Big 12 title game, is as close as Texas has come to a league title since.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.