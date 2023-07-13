College football countdown – 44 days: Texas atop Big 12 poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

In its final season in the Big 12 – before jumping to the SEC – Texas was selected as the top team in the conference in a media poll on Wednesday. It is the first time the Longhorns have been atop the poll since 2009.

Texas had 41 first-place votes and 886 points. Kansas State was second with 14 first-place votes and 858 points. Oklahoma was third with four first-place votes and 758 points. Other teams receiving first-place votes were Texas Tech (4), TCU (3) and Oklahoma State (1).

The Longhorns have not won the conference since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. A loss to Oklahoma, which is also leaving for the SEC next year, in the 2018 Big 12 title game, is as close as Texas has come to a league title since.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: contrib

WATCH VIDEO | “The Dancer”: The life of Gerard Alexander4h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
34m ago

Credit: AP

Actors about to join writers on strike: what this means for Georgia
42m ago

Atlanta wants to build affordable ‘social’ housing on public land
2h ago

Atlanta wants to build affordable ‘social’ housing on public land
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ head of academics resigns
1h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
10h ago
Hope, excitement linger in Georgia Tech community as Eubanks’ Wimbledon run ends
17h ago
Atlanta Braves at the All-Star Game: Live updates from the AJC
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton

Could historic flooding happen in metro Atlanta? It did, in 2009
Actors about to join writers on strike: what this means for Georgia
42m ago
After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top