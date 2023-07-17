College football countdown - 40 days: SEC media days are here

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

The SEC takes center stage this week with its media days in Nashville, starting today and running through Thursday.

The first of many speakers will be commissioner Greg Sankey today. There will be a lot to talk about on the state of the SEC and college football.

He will be followed by LSU coach Brian Kelly and players Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams and Mekhi Wingo in the first session.

The afternoon session will feature Texas A&M with coach Jimbo Fisher and players Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson and Ainias Smith and Missouri with coach Eliah Drinkwitz and players Kris Abrams-Draine, Javon Foster and Darius Robinson.

*The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have full coverage of the day’s event with four reporters on the scene. Look for the stories and videos on ajc.com and our printed and e-Paper editions.

Georgia will have its day on Tuesday. We’ll bring you the lineup of each day’s events as we go along.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

