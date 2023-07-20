College football countdown - 37 days: Final day of SEC Media Days

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

It’s the final day of SEC Media Days on Thursday with the last three programs taking the stage in Nashvile.

Ole Miss will be represented by coach Lane Kiffin and players Cedric Johnson, Quinshon Judkins and Deantre Prince.

South Carolina will be represented by coach Shane Beamer and players Tonka Hemingway, Kai Kroeger and Spencer Rattler.

Tennessee will be represented by coach Josh Heuple and players Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren.

Next year, SEC Media Days will move to Dallas.

The ACC will hold its media days in Charlotte starting Tuesday.

*The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have full coverage of the day’s event with four reporters on the scene. Look for the stories, videos and photos by Chip Towers, Ken Sugiura, Gabriel Burns and Sarah K. Spencer on AJC.com and our printed and e-Paper editions.

We’ll bring you the lineup of each day’s events as we go along.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.