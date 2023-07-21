BreakingNews
College football countdown - 36 days: Sanders to undergo blood clot procedure

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season on Aug. 26.

Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

The first-year Colorado coach announced his latest medical update on social media Wednesday. He was scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the Pac-12 is Friday in Las Vegas.

The school said in a statement that Sanders will return to coaching in time for fall camp.

“Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon,” the school wrote.

A month ago, Sanders underwent surgery for a blood clot in his leg. He’s struggled with his left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues while at Jackson State.

“I promise you that when we go to TCU I’m running out in front of our team,” Sanders said of his debut with Colorado in the opener on Sept. 2. “I promise you that.”

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

