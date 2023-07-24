College football countdown - 33 days: USC picked to win Pac-12

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

USC was the pick to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll conducted last week. USC returns Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams. The Trojans got 25 of the 36 first-place votes and a total of 413 points.

Washington (4 first-place votes) was picked to finish second with 367 points. Utah (6) was third with 359 points and Oregon (1) was fourth with 344 points.

Here is the full predicted order of finish:

1. USC (25) - 413

2. Washington (4) - 367

3. Utah (6) - 359

4. Oregon (1) - 344

5. Oregon State - 309

6. UCLA - 248

7. Washington State - 186

8. Arizona - 176

9. Cal - 132

10. Arizona State - 122

11. Colorado - 98

12. Stanford - 54

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.