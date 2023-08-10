College football countdown - 16 days: Don’t expect more expansion from SEC

BreakingNews
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sports
By AJC Sports
51 minutes ago
Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

While the college football world is getting turned upside down of late, don’t expect any more expansion from the SEC.

The conference will add Texas and Oklahoma next year and make official what has been in the works for some time.

“We’re in an enormously healthy place,” Sankey told Paul Finebaum on his show this week. “We’re not in the middle of current movement efforts. (It’s) very clear there’s not something out there that we should be reaching for or engaging in our own level of recruitment.”

Sankey has said – on several occasions – that the SEC is already a “super conference.”

The Big Ten will add Oregon and Washington and the Big 12 will add Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, the SEC. The ACC is even looking into taking more from the Pac-12 by talking with Cal and Stanford even as Florida State makes noise about leaving.

Sankey is content with having the SEC contained in, well, the Southeast.

The SEC boasts the six of the past eight national champions, including the last four with Georgia twice, Alabama and LSU.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

