BreakingNews
Live Updates | Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

College football countdown - 12 days: What’s going on at Michigan?

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Sports
55 minutes ago
X

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Michigan coach and brown slacks model Jim Harbaugh was supposed to miss No. 2 Michigan’s first four games this season as a self-imposed penalty for alleged NCAA violations, including misleading statements made by him to investigators.

But on Saturday, several outlets reported that the NCAA Committee on Infractions rejected the agreement. The result is the disciplinary process into the alleged Level I violations, considered serious breaches, and Level II, less serious, will continue and that Harbaugh is expected to coach every game.

Michigan’s season will start against East Carolina on Sept. 2. The Wolverines have appeared in the past two national championship playoffs and are contenders to do so again this season.

It will be interesting to see how the team responds to the effects of the disciplinary process, which will now continue during the season, and if Harbaugh, allegedly not as cooperative as the NCAA would have liked, if investigated again becomes more cooperative or if he continues to be less than truthful. After all, he can leave the Wolverines in the next offseason and go back to the NFL with few personal repercussions, while those left behind will have to deal with the fallout.

According to Yahoo Sports, the investigation is focused on alleged Level II NCAA violations by “Harbaugh and his staff that include meeting with recruits during a so-called dead period, watching workouts on Zoom and having too many analysts participate in on-field practice coaching. Each of those is considered a minor-to-moderate violation that would normally result in limited penalties.”

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
1h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
4h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110
3h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
10h ago
SPORTS INSIDER
Fantasy football: How to win your leagues in 2023
College football countdown -- 13 days: FSU uses transfers to strengthen lineup
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
16h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top