Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

Michigan coach and brown slacks model Jim Harbaugh was supposed to miss No. 2 Michigan’s first four games this season as a self-imposed penalty for alleged NCAA violations, including misleading statements made by him to investigators.

But on Saturday, several outlets reported that the NCAA Committee on Infractions rejected the agreement. The result is the disciplinary process into the alleged Level I violations, considered serious breaches, and Level II, less serious, will continue and that Harbaugh is expected to coach every game.

Michigan’s season will start against East Carolina on Sept. 2. The Wolverines have appeared in the past two national championship playoffs and are contenders to do so again this season.

It will be interesting to see how the team responds to the effects of the disciplinary process, which will now continue during the season, and if Harbaugh, allegedly not as cooperative as the NCAA would have liked, if investigated again becomes more cooperative or if he continues to be less than truthful. After all, he can leave the Wolverines in the next offseason and go back to the NFL with few personal repercussions, while those left behind will have to deal with the fallout.

According to Yahoo Sports, the investigation is focused on alleged Level II NCAA violations by “Harbaugh and his staff that include meeting with recruits during a so-called dead period, watching workouts on Zoom and having too many analysts participate in on-field practice coaching. Each of those is considered a minor-to-moderate violation that would normally result in limited penalties.”