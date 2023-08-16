College football countdown — 10 days: Top transfers to watch

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

College sports have become a revolving door that can make it difficult to know each year who is on your favorite team’s roster and who was on that roster the previous season but now may be wearing an opponent’s colors.

It makes you wonder how many times they have to take the same class because it didn’t transfer from school A toward their major at school B.

But moving on, there are several high-profile transfers this season.

One notable move, especially if you are a follower of Notre Dame, is Sam Hartman joining the Fighting Irish from Wake Forest.

Hartman threw an ACC-record 110 touchdown passes for the Demon Deacons. He also led the team to an appearance in the ACC Championship game in 2021. That won’t happen in South Bend, Indiana, where Notre Dame chooses to remain an independent.

No. 13 Notre Dame will host Wake Forest on Nov. 18.

“It’s different,” Hartman was quoted as saying in an Associated Press article. “It’s special here. There’s a lot of eyes (on you), which is pretty obvious at this point. I think you never really know until you’re out of it what it means to be in this position. Just as much as I can, I’m trying to soak it in. It’s a high-pressure, pivotal season for myself and more than myself – this team and this university.”

A few other transfers of interest:

FSU cornerback Fentrell Cypress: He left Virginia after leading FBS with an average of 1.6 pass breakups per game.

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary: He left N.C. State after passing for 6,807 yards.

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell: He left Georgia after catching two touchdown passes in the College Football Playoff last season and 29 passes— for 426 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.