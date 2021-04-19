Clijsters, Stephens to meet in kickoff of Atlanta Open

Former U.S. Open champions Kim Clijsters and Sloane Stephens will meet in the annual Sunday Showdown to kick off the Truist Atlanta Open this summer.
The ATP tournament featuring men’s singles and doubles will be held July 24-Aug. 1 at Atlantic Station. Five-time champion John Isner will play again this year.
Clijsters and Stephens will play on July 25. It will be the debut for Clijsters. Stephens returns after facing Madison Keys in the Showdown in 2018.
“Returning to Atlanta is a great opportunity to get my summer started and see some familiar faces,” Stephens said in a statement. “It’s an honor to play against Kim and showcase women’s tennis at a men’s ATP event.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, safety protocols will be in place that include socially distanced stadium seating that complies with local guidelines, expanded space within the venue, face covering mandate, ample touchless hand sanitizer stations and contactless entry, screening and transactions. Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.