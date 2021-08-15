Class 5A blog: Region-by-region look at football season

Region 3: Creekside won its last six games of the regular season a year ago to win the region title. Defensive backs Roderick McCrary and Dainsus Miller are a pair of preseason all-state selections who bear watching. QB Nyqua Lett (956 yards passing, 596 rushing) and running back Kamauri Davis (1,036 yards) lead the attack. … Woodward Academy has one of the top running backs in the state in Auburn commitment Damari Alston, who ran for 1,507 yards and 24 touchdowns. The War Eagles return top linebacker Spencer Snipe, but must blend promising new QB Jalen Woods into the attack. … Jonesboro had a top-flight defense last season, never allowing more than three scores during the regular season. The Cardinals are bolstered by defensive lineman Kanye Varner and running back Chadrick Garner (1,698 yrds).

Region 4: Jones County coach Mike Chastain is known for developing quarterbacks; last year it was John Alan Richter, who stepped into the starting role as a junior and threw for 2,089 yards and 19 TDs. He and Zion Ragins (38 catches as a freshman) could spell lots of trouble for Jones County’s high-scoring attack -- one that put up 475 points in 2020. The Greyhounds have reached the semifinals for two consecutive seasons. … Ola set a school record with nine wins in 2020 and is loaded. The Mustangs, under new coach Ryan Angel, will try continue its run of success behind all-region quarterback Jake Hall (946 yards passing), running back Micah Bell (888 yards rushing, 13 TDs), wide receiver Jaden Barnes (37 catches) and defensive standouts Kendrick McDaniel and Joel Jones. … Dutchtown will again be the league’s model defensive team, where linebacker Dwight Johnson and defensive back Gregory Hamilton should bring the hammer. … Stockbridge hired Thomas Clark to reinvigorate the Tigers program that missed the playoffs last year after dominating the league for years. Keep an eye on all-region RB Jayden Scott.

Region 5: St. Pius won the league last year and has 27 seniors back, including versatile two-way playmaker Jack Tchienchou. The Golden Lions have a new man at the top; Chad Garrison, the longtime line coach, replaced Paul Standard, the school’s all-time winningest coach. returns to lead. … Decatur continued to make big strides under William Felton, who guided the team through the choppy pandemic waters. Harrison Hannah emerged at quarterback and running back Marcus Hood can do it all. … Southwest DeKalb is expected to bounce back after last year’s tumble to 4-4. The Panthers never really got their footing after two key offensive players abandoned ship just before the season began. Coach Damien Wimes said his team needs to find a kicker, but should otherwise be ready to compete for the region title.

Region 6: The most unpredictable league in the state. New Manchester rose up to beat Chapel Hill in the last week of the regular season to emerge with its first region championship. New Manchester returns all-region players in quarterback Rico Jones (1,417 yards passing) and defensive linemen Deandre Jones and Desean Travis. … Lithia Springs was extremely young in 2020, but still made the playoffs and developed QB Jai’Que Hart (1,456 yards passing) and a pair of talented receivers in Ayden Smith and Davion Leslie. … Chapel Hill will field another physical group led by Zachariah White, whose 123 tackles were among the tops in the state. … Any team in this region has a chance to make the playoffs, but a dark horse may be Villa Rica, where Tim Barron takes over. Barron won a state championship at Heard County in 2018 and went 153-71 in 19 seasons with the Braves. Barron should provide stability for a program that has gone through five head coaches in the last six seasons.

Region 7: The second-toughest league in the state includes Blessed Trinity, 2020 state runner-up Cartersville and Calhoun -- each ranked in the top 10. Blessed Trinity has a new head coach in Tom Hall, who has big shoes to fill with Tim McFarlin’s departure. Hall was on the BT staff for 11 years and most recently was the offensive coordinator at a private school in Florida. The Titans return one of the state’s most gifted running backs in Justice Haynes, a junior who rushed for 1,750 yards in 2020, and quarterback J.C. French. … Calhoun returns all-state wide receiver Cole Speer and quarterback Christian Lewis, one of the most prolific combinations in the state in 2020. Speer caught 59 passes and committed to Georgia and Lewis threw for more than 2,500 yards. Offensive lineman Kendrick Kirby and linebacker Christopher Lewis are all-state level players. … Cartersville graduated both its quarterbacks from last year; they were among 18 seniors who moved on. The Canes’ top player is tackle Shadre Hurst.

Region 8: Clarke Central remains the team to beat, but the Gladiators may be a step behind because a COVID outbreak that cost them a week of preparation time and a killer opening stretch that includes rival Cedar Shoals, Class 6A champion Buford and Class 3A runner-up Oconee County. Coach David Perno’s team appears ready to return to its prominence on defense, where linebacker Khyle Cowan and lineman Dailen Howard were all-region in 2020. … The Gladiators will be challenged by Eastside, where new coach Jay Cawthon -- the offensive coordinator since 2005 -- returns talented running back Dallas Johnson, tight end Cole Shannon and all-state lineman Jalen Farmer. ... Greenbrier returns all-region quarterback Brooks Pangle, who threw for 2,858 yards, and receiver Malik Leverett, who led the team with 663 receiving yards.