Christopher Eubanks officially in main draw for Atlanta Open

It is official.

Christopher Eubanks will compete in the Atlanta Open next week.

Fresh off his quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon last week, the Atlanta native and former Georgia Tech player was added to the main singles draw for the field of the ATP tournament. The tournament will be held July 22-30 at Atlantic Station.

Eubanks has risen to a career-high world ranking of No. 31 after the impressive run at Wimbledon, where he lost to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets Wednesday.

Eubanks captured his first ATP Tour title July 1 at the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Spain.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add Chris Eubanks to the main singles draw from qualifying at the Atlanta Open,” Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director, said in a statement “He’s playing the best tennis of his career, and we are excited to watch him compete in his hometown. Chris adds another talented name to our fantastic main draw.”

Eubanks, from Westlake High, was a two-time All-American at Tech and a two-time ACC Player of the Year.

Eubanks will be joined by Atlanta Open players Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde and Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver to christen the stadium court Friday before the start of the tournament.