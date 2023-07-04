Charles Langat wins AJC Peachtree Road Race men’s elite division

Charles Langat won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s men’s elite division Tuesday with a time of 27:42.

Tanzanian Gabriel Geay and Ethiopian Nimbret Melak finished second and third. Langat, Geay and Melak all finished at near identical times, officially recorded as 27:43.

Andrew Colley was the top U.S. finisher, crossing the line in 13th place with a time of 28:47. A North Carolina native, Colley finished sixth in the AJC Peachtree Road Race in 2018.

Langat, from Kenya, is a first-time AJC Peachtree Road Race champion. This was his first time running the race.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is the world’s largest 10K race. Over 50,000 people were expected to compete this year.