Cantlay, Horschel, Glover join TGL’s Atlanta Drive

The Atlanta Drive is the Arthur Blank-owned franchise in the six-team league that will begin play in January. Matches will be played in a state-of-the-art indoor simulator facility in Palm Beach, Florida.

Cantlay is currently the fifth-ranked player in the world and an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour. He won the 2021 FedEx Cup, which included back-to-back wins at the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year. He ahs been a member of two Ryder Cup (2023, 2022) and two Presidents Cup (2019, 2022) teams.

“I could not be more excited to join Atlanta Drive GC and represent Atlanta in TGL,” Cantlay said in a statement. “The city of Atlanta has a rich golf history and being able to bring a new and innovative golf product to its incredible fans is an honor. I know having the support of Mr. Blank and his world-class team will be an advantage for us as we compete to win championships for the city of Atlanta and the awesome golf fans across the southeast.”

Horschel is a seven-time PGA Tour winner. He won the 2014 FedEx Cup and Tour Championships. He played collegiately at Florida.

“It’s an honor to join Atlanta Drive GC and represent a great organization, city, and fan base,” Horschel said in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to develop a relationship with Mr. Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment over the years – I love their passion to be the best at everything they do both on and off the field. They are bringing this same energy and enthusiasm to Atlanta Drive GC. I look forward to competing alongside my teammates in this innovative new format and creating a new legacy of success for Atlanta. I can’t wait to get started.”

Glover is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour. He played collegiately at Clemson.