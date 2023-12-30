Bulldogs set for start of Orange Bowl

Georgia just took the field in Miami for its Orange Bowl matchup against 13-0 Florida State. The Bulldogs are favored by 22 points, largely because FSU was decimated by more than 20 player absences due to the NFL draft and transfer portal.

The Bulldogs (12-1) have lost just twice over the past three seasons, both in the SEC Championship game against Alabama. The Seminoles have emerged from a down period to reign as ACC champions again, but they were controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. The season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis ultimately ruined their season despite the Noles winning each of their first 13 games.

Tight end Brock Bowers and tackle Amarius Mims weren’t seen on the field during warmups. It appears neither will play, which means their next games will be in the NFL.