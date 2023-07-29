Braves fans may face clogged traffic after tonight’s game

Sports
1 hour ago
X

Repairs of a collapsed drainage pipe near Truist Park could be a headache for Braves fans attending tonight’s games against the Brewers.

The ballpark tweeted at 5:21 p.m. that the repairs will lead to a full or partial closing of the Eastbound I-285 off ramp at Cobb Parkway.

“Due to repairs of a collapsed drainage pipe, fans attending tonight’s game should expect partial or full closing of the Eastbound I-285 off ramp at Cobb Parkway. Please follow updated traffic patterns and use Waze for real-time navigation,” Truist Park tweeted.

