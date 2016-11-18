Moving day at Turner Field, in more ways than one

Let the record show that the final out in Turner Field was Jim Johnson’s strikeout of the former Brave Justin Upton, who didn’t offer at the pitch. (He took a lot of third strikes in his two seasons here.) Let it also reflect that the final game in Turner Field had the same score as the last game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium – with a happier result. On Oct. 24, 1996, the Braves lost Game 5 of the World Series 1-nil to the Yankees and Andy Pettitte, the only run off John Smoltz coming after Marquis Grissom and Jermaine Dye misplayed a fly ball.

Not long ago, this correspondent was ready to concede that these Braves were the worst he’d seen in 32 years in Atlanta. But the motley crew that was 31-58 at the All-Star break went 37-34 thereafter, making a strong case for Snitker’s continuing employment and suggesting that these Braves aren’t as far away as we’d thought. (Next year, maybe? Next year, please?)

The announcement Sunday that Johnson had re-upped for two more years surely said something. Would a distinguished veteran cast his lot with a hopeless case? “There’s a good feeling around this team,” said Coppolella, whose merciless teardown angered many fans but whose work has begun to bear fruit. The farm system has become a bountiful thing, and the big-league product wasn’t half-bad these past two months. Better days are coming, folks.

When this rebuild comes to full fruition, it will be in different environs. Turner Field wasn’t around long enough for us to know it the way we came to know the antiquated spaceship across the street, but its last act reminded us that nice things happened here, too.

A hour after Johnson recorded the 27th out, some 40,000 of the announced crowd of 51,220 were still seated, watching the progress of Aaron and Turner Field’s home plate up I-75 via police-escorted van to SunTrust. For some reason that seemed riveting, too.

And this jaded correspondent must confess: When Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux appeared in the outfield before the game, Hall of Famers walking three abreast as members of the Turner Legends team … well, I gulped. In the history of baseball, has a last-place season ever reached a more moving end?