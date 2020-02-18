Hank Aaron visits Braves at spring training for street naming

Aaron played for the franchise from 1954-74, setting several all-time records that still stand today: RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856). A 25-time All-Star, Aaron was a career .305 hitter and his 755 homers are the second most of all-time, though many still consider him No. 1 on that list. He was an executive for the club in his post-player days and has remained a pillar in the Atlanta community.

“Today we get to celebrate the greatest player to ever wear a Braves uniform, Henry Louis Aaron,” McGuirk said as he introduced Aaron. “But for our organization, Hank is much more than a ballplayer. He’s helped guide us ever since his playing days ended. His community outreach and philanthropy has surpassed any major-league record he’s attained.”

After the naming, the Braves held their first full-squad workout at their new exhibition base. They begin Grapefruit league play Saturday against the Orioles at CoolToday Park.