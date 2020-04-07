Braves’ all-time opening day starters

THIRD BASE

Chipper Jones. Only Eddie Mathews made more opening day starts for the Braves’ franchise (15) than Chipper Jones (13) at third base. Since Chipper’s retirement in 2011, seven players — Josh Donaldson, Ryan Flaherty, Adonis Garcia, Alberto Callaspo, Chris Johnson, Martin Prado and Austin Riley — have started the season at third.

SHORTSTOP

Rafael Ramirez. The Braves have had their share of razzle-dazzle midfielders, but only Rafael Ramirez and Jeff Blauser have the distinction of making six opening day starts in Atlanta. Rafael Furcal (2001-05) is next with five. Dansby Swanson will be making his fourth opening day start in 2021. Andrelton Simmons (2013-15) and Yunel Escobar (2008-10) each have three.

LEFT FIELD

Ryan Klesko. Since 1966, the Braves have had more than 30 different players start at left field on Opening Day. With a list that includes such names as Dale Murphy, Deion Sanders, Ken Griffey Sr. and Chipper Jones, only Klesko — who played eight years in Atlanta — had more than three opening day starts (1994, ’96-98) in left. In recent years, the Braves have started the season with Ronald Acuna, Preston Tucker, Matt Kemp and Hector Olivera. Acuna has just one start in left on opening day.

CENTER FIELD

Andruw Jones. Next to Chipper, Andruw Jones has the most opening day starts of any player in Atlanta with 10 from 1998 to 2007. Ender Inciarte has started four in center.

RIGHT FIELD

Hank Aaron. Aaron started the season in right field for the Braves 16 times — eight of those in Atlanta. Only David Justice made more than five opening day starts at right for Atlanta. Nick Markakis and Jason Heyward have five starts.

PITCHER

Phil Niekro. Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro was the opening day starter in eight of his 19 years in Atlanta. He is closely followed by another Hall of Famer, Greg Maddux, who made starts in seven of his 11 years in Atlanta. Julio Teheran made six straight starts from 2014-19.