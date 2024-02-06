World Cup 2026: How to get on the waiting list for ticket information

Atlanta will be the host of eight 2026 World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so when can you buy tickets? Not yet, but you can at least sign up for e-mail ticket news.

FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body, invites soccer fans to “register your interest in tickets” on the World Cup website to receive updates when details are announced.

Here are some answers to other questions you might have in order to ensure a seat at the games: