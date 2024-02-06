World Cup 2026: How to get on the waiting list for ticket information

Atlanta will be the host of eight 2026 World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so when can you buy tickets? Not yet, but you can at least sign up for e-mail ticket news.
FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body, invites soccer fans to “register your interest in tickets” on the World Cup website to receive updates when details are announced.
Here are some answers to other questions you might have in order to ensure a seat at the games:
When are tickets going on sale?
As of right now, FIFA has not announced when ticket sales will start, but it’s expected around September 2025. In the past, for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ticket sales opened in Jan. 2022, which was 10 months before the actual tournament began.
When are the matches in Atlanta?
The 2026 World Cup is set to begin June 11, 2026, in Mexico. Atlanta has been selected to host a total of 8 matches on the following days: June 15, June 18, June 21, June 24, June 27, July 1, July 7 and a World Cup semifinal match on July 15.
What other U.S cities will be hosting?
- Boston
- Dallas
- Houston
- Kansas City
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- New York/New Jersey
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Seattle
