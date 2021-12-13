Walkes headlines Atlanta United’s unprotected list

Walkes, 24, appeared in 33 games last season and formed a formidable partnership with Miles Robinson when the team deployed two centerbacks, and with Alan Franco when the team used three. With a guaranteed salary of $275,062, according to the MLSPA salary database, he will be an attractive option for Charlotte.

Hyndman, 25, is coming off a season-ending knee injury that limited him to seven appearances last season. The injury, combined with his salary of $900,000, will likely reduce his attractiveness to Charlotte.

Kann, 31, could be another attractive option. The club declined the option on his contract earlier this month but Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said the club hopes to resign him. Free agents, which Kann is, can begin signing with teams on Wednesday. Kann has 24 appearances in regular season games with Atlanta United and has proven to be a starter-quality player.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m.

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Rest of schedule is supposed to be released on Wednesday