U.S., Canada expected to train at Atlanta United ahead of Copa America

Group A will consist of Argentina, which may feature Atlanta United player Thiago Almada; Peru, which may feature Atlanta United player Luis Abram; Chile; and Canada.

Group B will consist of Mexico, which twice has finished third in the tournament; Ecuador; Venezuela, which may feature Atlanta United player Ronald Hernandez and former player Josef Martinez; and Costa Rica.

Group C will consist of the U.S., which has played in Atlanta once since 1977, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. The other two U.S. group-stage matches are scheduled to be played June 23 in Arlington, Texas, against Bolivia and July 1 against 15-time champ Uruguay in Kansas City.

Group D will consist of Brazil, a nine-time Copa America champ; Colombia; Paraguay, which may feature former Atlanta United players Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba; and Jamaica.

