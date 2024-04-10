Exclusive
Explore AJC Spring Dining Guide for delicious vegan and vegetarian lunch options
Atlanta United

U.S., Canada expected to train at Atlanta United ahead of Copa America

United States midfielder Tyler Adams (4) celebrates his goal with forward Christian Pulisic during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States midfielder Tyler Adams (4) celebrates his goal with forward Christian Pulisic during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By
33 minutes ago

The men’s national teams for the U.S. and Canada are expected to train at Atlanta United’s center in Marietta ahead of their Copa America matches in June.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the tournament’s opening match between Argentina and Canada on June 20. The U.S. will host Panama on June 27 at the stadium.

ExploreAJC coverage of Atlanta United

It will be the 48th edition of the tournament. It will include 10 teams from South America and six from CONCACAF. It will be the second time the tournament has been held in the U.S. The last time was 2016.

Group A will consist of Argentina, which may feature Atlanta United player Thiago Almada; Peru, which may feature Atlanta United player Luis Abram; Chile; and Canada.

Group B will consist of Mexico, which twice has finished third in the tournament; Ecuador; Venezuela, which may feature Atlanta United player Ronald Hernandez and former player Josef Martinez; and Costa Rica.

Group C will consist of the U.S., which has played in Atlanta once since 1977, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. The other two U.S. group-stage matches are scheduled to be played June 23 in Arlington, Texas, against Bolivia and July 1 against 15-time champ Uruguay in Kansas City.

Group D will consist of Brazil, a nine-time Copa America champ; Colombia; Paraguay, which may feature former Atlanta United players Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba; and Jamaica.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Voters in northeastern Gwinnett will decide cityhood question in May

Credit: The Washington Post

Trump and traffic: Former president heads to Buckhead for fundraiser
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump’s high-dollar Atlanta fundraiser puts MAGA hierarchy in Georgia on display

Credit: TNS

Another Fulton County inmate dies in custody
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Another Fulton County inmate dies in custody
1h ago

Credit: AP

Housing market in March warms up with 20% sales jump and more listings
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United reports ticket sales at levels before COVID-19
USSF’s new home will be a paradise built on beautiful ground
Atlanta loses Jamal Thiaré and Derrick Williams due to injuries
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well