Two Atlanta United players nominated for prestigious awards

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson is among the nominees for the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and teammate George Bello is among the nominees for the U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year award, by U.S. Soccer.
Also nominated for Male Player are winger Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, midfielder Weston McKennie of Juventus, goalkeeper Matt Turner of New England, midfielder Kelyn Acosta of Colorado and midfielder Brenden Aaronson of Red Bull Salzburg.
Also nominated for Young Male Player are midfielder Gianluca Busio of Venezia, midfielder Jesus Ferreira and striker Ricardo Pepi of Dallas and midfielder Yunas Musah of Valencia.
Supporters can vote at ussoccer.com. It will account for 15% of the results. The remainder will come from national team players, coaches, media and others. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Robinson made 13 appearances for the U.S. men’s national team, with nine shutouts in his 10 starts. He scored the game-winning goal in the Gold Cup win against Mexico. It was one of the three goals he scored. He helped lead Atlanta United to the playoffs and finished third in MLS Defender of the Year voting.
Bello earned his first four appearances this season for the U.S. men’s team, including starting the Gold Cup winning game against Mexico. He made 29 appearances for Atlanta United, scoring one goal with three assists.
About the Author