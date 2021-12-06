Two Atlanta United players nominated for prestigious awards

Also nominated for Male Player are winger Christian Pulisic of Chelsea, midfielder Weston McKennie of Juventus, goalkeeper Matt Turner of New England, midfielder Kelyn Acosta of Colorado and midfielder Brenden Aaronson of Red Bull Salzburg.

Also nominated for Young Male Player are midfielder Gianluca Busio of Venezia, midfielder Jesus Ferreira and striker Ricardo Pepi of Dallas and midfielder Yunas Musah of Valencia.