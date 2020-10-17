Stopping Pozuelo is Atlanta United’s challenge against Toronto

“We know he’s a clever player and very good,” interim manager Stephen Glass. “We are aware of it, hopefully will be ready for it.”

Centerback Miles Robinson couldn’t name another player the team that has played this season that is similar to Pozuelo. The closest may be Miami’s Rodolfo Pizarro. He has two assists in three games against the Five Stripes. He didn’t play in Wednesday’s game. Pozuelo is listed as a midfielder but has free rein to roam the field, looking for holes in the defense that can be exploited. In addition to being a deft passer, he can score and isn’t one-dimensional. Like Josef Martinez did when he won the MVP in 2018, Pozuelo can score with either foot or his head, such as the winning goal against Philadelphia on Oct. 3.

Atlanta United was very good at limiting the influence of the game’s best playmakers its first two years under Gerardo Martino. The team would either try to deny service to that player by pressing opponents or by putting someone between the ball and that player at all times. Because Pozuelo drifts all over the field, monitoring him and trying to deny him the ball or space will be a team effort, according to Robinson.

Pozuelo has started all 18 of Toronto’s games this season. It’s possible that he could be rested for this one. Even without him, Toronto has enough quality to win with players such as Ayo Akinola (8 goals), Richie Laryea (4 goals) and Pablo Piatti (3 goals).

If he does play, Pozuelo is most dangerous when he can receive the ball facing defenders. To stop that, midfielder Mo Adams, who said Pozuelo is the best player in MLS, noted they must try to make him receive the ball with his back to the goal.

“Can’t give him to much space in terms of getting his head up and splitting lines with passes,” he said.

Atlanta United can take space away by pressing Toronto when it has the ball and maintaining tight lines in defend and the midfield.

“If our back four keeps pressing up the field like we have been, hopefully he doesn’t have time on the ball and that’s what we are going to try to do,” Rpbinson said.

