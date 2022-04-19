ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: What’s with all of Atlanta United’s injuries?

022322 Marietta: Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda coaches up his players during team practice Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Marietta.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta United
In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution talks about the rash of injuries suffered by Atlanta United this season, previews Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup game against Chattanooga, and answers your questions about the MLS team. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

