Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Nashville in U.S. Open Cup

Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) is seen after scoring against Chicago Fire FC Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United forward Ronaldo Cisneros (29) is seen after scoring against Chicago Fire FC Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s game at Nashville on Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup. You’ll hear from Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda and centerback Alex de John. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Featured
