Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Montreal

Atlanta United midfielder Jake Mulraney (23) is tripped by CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller (3) during a MLS game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS game on Saturday at Montreal. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman.

The podcast can be found:

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

