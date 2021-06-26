Several European clubs interested in Atlanta United’s George Bello

He signed with Atlanta United as a Homegrown player for the 2018 season. He made 19 appearances with one goal for Atlanta United 2 from 2018-20 before locking down a starting position with the first team in 2020.

Galatasaray, based in Istanbul, has won Turkey’s first division 22 times. It has won the Turkish Cup 16 and won the UEFA Cup and Super Cup in 2000.

The secondary MLS transfer window opens July 7 and closes Aug. 5. The transfer window is scheduled to open in Turkey on Sept. 8.

Other fullbacks on Atlanta United’s roster include Mikey Ambrose and Andrew Gutman, who is on loan with New York Red Bulls.

Atlanta United has a positive history selling players. It sold Miguel Almiron for more than $25 million to Newcastle before the 2019 season. It sold Pity Martinez to Al-Nassr, in Saudi Arabia, for more than $15 million during the 2020 season.

Bello has a market value of $2.75 million, according to transfermarkt.us. It would be unlikely that Atlanta United would sell him for such a low total.