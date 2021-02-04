Rounding up Thursday’s Atlanta United rumors and reports

Thursday’s report is that the Five Stripes are interested in signing Santiago Sosa of River Plate. Sosa, 21, is a defensive midfielder who once was a target of Everton. Sosa has a transfer value of more than $7.3 million, according to transfermarkt.com. Sosa has made 21 appearances for River Plate and nine for Argentina’s U20 national team.

The reported signing is quizzical because not only does the club already have Eric Remedi and Mo Adams, it has also reportedly signed defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra, according to a post by Ibarra a week ago. The club has yet to say anything about either transaction.