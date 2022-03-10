Ronald Hernandez pledges to give more to Atlanta United

Atlanta United fullback Ronald Hernandez pledged to give more to the team Sunday against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Hernandez started the first two games, a 3-1 win Feb. 27 against Sporting KC and Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Colorado, on the right side of the formation.
“Every day I come here to improve myself,” he said. “Of course, my job is to be better every day on the field but also as a person.”
Hernandez is tied for second on the team in key passes (2) and first in completed passes into the 18-yard box (4). He said his stats and production will improve as he gets to learn his teammates. Hernandez was on the team last season while on loan from Aberdeen, but appeared in only 13 games for 634 minutes. He already has totaled 180 minutes since he was purchased in the offseason.
In the first game, Hernandez had Luiz Araujo, and then Dom Dwyer, and then Brooks Lennon ahead of him as right wingers. Last week, he had Lennon. It can take time to build chemistry and an understanding of tendencies.
“It will take time, for sure,” he said.
Hernandez said he feels the team lost its concentration against Colorado, which is why the performance was one of its worst under manager Gonzalo Pineda.
He said the team started well until Colorado’s first goal, then he felt it lost a bit of confidence. The team started the second half well in an attempt to find a tying goal, but Colorado took advantage of a turnover to score the second goal. That broke Atlanta United’s concentration again.
“We know the quality we have in the team, we know as a group we are a family, so we need to bounce back in the weekend,” he said.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author