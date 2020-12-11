Report: Heinze, Atlanta United reach agreement

Atlanta United President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra have declined to provide much information on the search, other than to say they hoped to complete the hire by the end of the year.

Heinze’s tactics as a manager have seemingly been influenced by previous managers Gerardo Martino, who managed Atlanta United from 2017-18, and Marcelo Biesla.

Atlanta United recently completed its MLS season having failed to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.