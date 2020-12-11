Report: Heinze, Atlanta United reach agreement

Gabriel Heinze and Atlanta United have reached an agreement for him to become the team’s next manager, according to a report from a South American journalist.
According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Heinze will soon sign a two-year contract to replace Frank de Boer.
Heinze’s playing career as a defender included time at Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain in France, Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain and Roma in Italy, among others. He played for Argentina 73 times.
Heinze’s managing career includes leading Godoy Cruz (2015), Argentinos Junior (2016-17) and Velez Sarsfield (2017-20) in his native Argentina. His record as a manager is 58-30-36 for an average of 1.69 points per game.
An Atlanta United spokesman has been asked to confirm the signing. He has yet to respond.
Atlanta United President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra have declined to provide much information on the search, other than to say they hoped to complete the hire by the end of the year.
Heinze’s tactics as a manager have seemingly been influenced by previous managers Gerardo Martino, who managed Atlanta United from 2017-18, and Marcelo Biesla.
Atlanta United recently completed its MLS season having failed to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.