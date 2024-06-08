Referee organization rebukes officials who changed ruling in Atlanta United match

As the ball was played down to the other side of the field and went out of bounds, it was recommended to the referee by the video assistant referee that the referee review the play using a monitor on the side of the field. He did so and decided that the ball had crossed the line and gave Charlotte its first goal.

The referee was asked after the game how without goal-line technology was it clear and obvious – the criteria that must be met to overturn a call – that his initial call of a no-goal was incorrect?

He responded by writing that the VAR saw an angle that provided sufficient evidence that the whole of the ball had crossed the line.

A weekly review of controversial calls by PRO found that there wasn’t enough evidence to recommend a review, which meant the referee’s initial call of a no-goal should’ve stood.

Pekmic and Ford worked MLS matches Saturday.