Atlanta United

Referee organization rebukes officials who changed ruling in Atlanta United match

Atlanta United goalkeeper Josh Cohen during the match against the Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday June 2, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United

Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United

Atlanta United goalkeeper Josh Cohen during the match against the Charlotte FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday June 2, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)
By
1 hour ago

The Professional Referee Organization rebuked the referee, Ismir Pekmic, and video assistant referee, Timothy Ford, who used technology to change a ruling to give Charlotte its first goal in Atlanta United’s 3-2 loss Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On the play, a Charlotte corner kick deflected off Atlanta United centerback Derrick Williams toward the goal.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Josh Cohen scrambled over and appeared to push the ball back into play before the whole of the ball crossed the line. The referee initially ruled no goal and allowed play to continue.

As the ball was played down to the other side of the field and went out of bounds, it was recommended to the referee by the video assistant referee that the referee review the play using a monitor on the side of the field. He did so and decided that the ball had crossed the line and gave Charlotte its first goal.

The referee was asked after the game how without goal-line technology was it clear and obvious – the criteria that must be met to overturn a call – that his initial call of a no-goal was incorrect?

He responded by writing that the VAR saw an angle that provided sufficient evidence that the whole of the ball had crossed the line.

A weekly review of controversial calls by PRO found that there wasn’t enough evidence to recommend a review, which meant the referee’s initial call of a no-goal should’ve stood.

Pekmic and Ford worked MLS matches Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Mayor wants to delay Five Points construction amid MARTA audit

Hapeville officer arrested after ‘repeatedly’ using Taser on arrestee, GBI says

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Rolling Stones TKO Atlanta crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

Credit: AP

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United’s Rob Valentino believes team is close to great things
Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen suffers hamstring injury
Atlanta United reportedly sells Giorgos Giakoumakis for $10 million
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station