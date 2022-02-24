Predicting the MLS East and West

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts the standings for the MLS Eastern and Western Conferences:
East
1. New England. The best team in the league until someone proves otherwise.
2. Atlanta United. The team can challenge for the Supporters’ Shield if it plays how Gonzalo Pineda wants.
3. Toronto. If Toronto can hold on in the East until its reinforcements arrive this summer, watch out.
4. Philadelphia. I think Jim Curtin is one of the best managers in MLS, but the team has lost a lot.
5. NYCFC. So much will depend upon what the reigning champs do with Taty Castellanos.
6. Orlando. Lost a lot but reloaded. How quickly can the new faces jell, and will the defense improve?
7. D.C. United. I like the team on paper, but I liked it on paper last season and it didn’t make the playoffs.
Playoff line
8. Montreal. A real head-scratcher of a team because it needs everything to go right.
9. Red Bulls. A franchise that has a way of doing things, but I think it catches up to them this season.
10. Chicago. Interesting signings, but a lot of players who are individually good, not system good.
11. Columbus. Caleb Porter missed playoffs last season so should make it this season. Doubtful.
12. Cincinnati. New coach and new GM, but it will take at least two years to see results.
13. Miami. A total roster overhaul was in order after myriad rules violations. It happened. It will take time.
14. Charlotte. Not enough talent and not enough depth to compete week in and week out.
West
1. Seattle. A loaded team, one that should win the Supporters’ Shield if it stays healthy.
2. Nashville. They were moved from East to West, but it won’t change their disciplined approach.
3. Portland. They will either do very well this season or will implode. I’m betting on well.
4. LAFC. I don’t feel good about this, but team has too much talent to not make playoffs.
5. Sporting KC. Greg Vanney is another fantastic coach, but this is an old team that needs a striker.
6. Colorado. They won the West last season, but lost quite a few good players and still no good striker.
7. Minnesota. They have a lot of talent, but I think this is the season that Adrian Heath’s time ends with club.
Playoff line
8. L.A. Galaxy. Could be fun going forward, but will remain a train wreck on defense. Hard to consistently win that way.
9. Vancouver. Like Montreal, they can either be pretty good or pretty bad because of youth. Much depends upon luck.
10. Dallas. They keep producing European talent but can’t produce on the field.
11. Real Salt Lake. New ownership group. New Designated Players. New everything ... but it will take time.
12. Austin. They’ve had a smart offseason, but I just can’t see them rocketing up the standings yet.
13. Houston. A franchise that keeps trying to be relevant but keeps being unsuccessful.
14. San Jose. A manager, Matias Almeyda, who can’t get out of his own way.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author