Pineda’s goal is to lead Atlanta United to playoffs

“That’s massively important for us,” he said. “And obviously, once we are there, obviously competing for the championship, I think the team has enough talent to push for that. And I feel (playing at home) should be enough advantage to fight for that and compete for that at least.”

Atlanta United qualified for the playoffs in its first season, 2017, but was eliminated by Columbus in the first round. It won the MLS Cup in 2018. It advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2019 where it was beaten by Toronto. It failed to qualify for the playoffs last year.

The playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 19. The second, third and fourth seeds will host first-round playoff games.

The MLS Cup is scheduled to be played Dec. 11.