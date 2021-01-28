MLSPA counters MLS proposal as deadline looms

“In February 2020, Major League Soccer and the Major League Soccer Players Association reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement. As the pandemic unfolded and jeopardized the 2020 MLS season, players agreed to salary reductions, bonus reductions, and other economic concessions, as well as an extension of the CBA through the 2025 season. These concessions, felt directly by players in 2020 but with a financial impact on all players that stretches throughout each remaining year of the CBA, totaled over $150 million dollars.

“Amid a cloud of uncertainty over the 2021 season, players have once again been forced back to the negotiating table. Today, after discussion and approval by the MLSPA Bargaining Committee, a proposal has been presented to MLS that includes a second extension to the current CBA term to include the 2026 season. Coupled with our agreement last June, this proposal will result in over $200 million in economic concessions and the addition of two years to the CBA - one year for each of the years substantially impacted by the pandemic. It will also reduce the impact of revenue sharing that was such a hard-fought gain in the original CBA.