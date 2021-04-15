ajc logo
MLS predictions for 2021 season

Atlanta United Emerson Hyndman (20) tries to get past LD Alajuelense Jose Andres Salvatierra (6) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Atlanta United Emerson Hyndman (20) tries to get past LD Alajuelense Jose Andres Salvatierra (6) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta United | 12 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Doug Roberson’s predicted order of finish for teams in the Eastern and West Conferences in MLS:

EASTERN

1. Columbus

2. Atlanta United

3. Orlando

4. New England

5. Toronto

6. Philadelphia

7. Nashville

- (playoff line) -

8. Cincinnati

9. D.C. United

10. NYCFC

11. Inter Miami

12. Chicago

13. Red Bulls

14. Montreal

WESTERN

1. Portland

2. Seattle

3. LAFC

4. Minnesota

5. Sporting KC

6. L.A. Galaxy

7. Colorado

- (playoff line) -

8. Dallas

9. Houston

10. San Jose

11. Austin

12. Vancouver

13. Real Salt Lake

MLS CUP CHAMPION

Columbus

GOLDEN BOOT WINNER

Gyasi Zardes

