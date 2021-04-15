MLS predictions for 2021 season

Doug Roberson’s predicted order of finish for teams in the Eastern and West Conferences in MLS:
EASTERN
1. Columbus
2. Atlanta United
3. Orlando
4. New England
5. Toronto
6. Philadelphia
7. Nashville
- (playoff line) -
8. Cincinnati
9. D.C. United
10. NYCFC
11. Inter Miami
12. Chicago
13. Red Bulls
14. Montreal
WESTERN
1. Portland
2. Seattle
3. LAFC
4. Minnesota
5. Sporting KC
6. L.A. Galaxy
7. Colorado
- (playoff line) -
8. Dallas
9. Houston
10. San Jose
11. Austin
12. Vancouver
13. Real Salt Lake
MLS CUP CHAMPION
Columbus
GOLDEN BOOT WINNER
Gyasi Zardes