Listen: Preview of Atlanta United vs. LAFC

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS match against LAFC on Wednesday at BMO Stadium in California. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and team captain Brad Guzan. Roberson also answers your questions about the team.

Southern Fried Soccer is available wherever you get your podcasts including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Southern Fried Soccer podcast.”

