Lilburn’s Sean Johnson named MVP of MLS Cup

Sean Johnson, a native of Lilburn, was named MVP of Saturday’s MLS Cup for his performance during NYCFC’s victory against Portland at Providence Park in Oregon.
Johnson saved two penalty kicks that decided the shootout, won by NYCFC, 4-2, after the teams drew 1-1 in regulation.
Both of the saves by Johnson involved him diving down to his right to get a right hand on the first shot taken by Felipe Mora and then the second by Diego Valeri.
Johnson, 32, was also the hero of NYCFC’s Eastern Conference final victory against New England for his save of Adam Buksa’s shot in the penalty kick shootout.
Johnson spent his first seven seasons in MLS with Chicago. He was trade to Atlanta United, which then immediately traded him to NYCFC before the 2017 season. He has 321 appearances in MLS.
Johnson attended Brookwood High before enrolling at Central Florida. He also placed for the Blackhawks in the USL Premier Development League.
