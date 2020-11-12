Key dates for Atlanta United in MLS offseason

The expansion draft for Austin FC will be December 15. The list of players will be released by the league on December 14 at 10 a.m. Austin may select as many as five players and no more than one player from a team may be selected. Atlanta United is exempt from participating because Brandon Vazquez was selected by Nashville in last year’s expansion draft.

Free-agency will open December 16. Eligible players must be at least 24 years old and have years of service. The list of eligible players will be released on December 14.