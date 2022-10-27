Josef Martinez reportedly not wanted by Atlanta United

Martinez became a fan favorite because of his scoring prowess in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19 when he totaled 82 goals. He loved the team’s supporters, once describing the club and the city as his version of playing for Barcelona. In return, they still post on social media about the club building a statue at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his honor.

Martinez suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the 2020 season that required a surgery in March and another in December to clean out scar tissue. Martinez later said he briefly considered retiring. He returned in 2021 and didn’t look to have the same quickness and confidence but still scored 12 goals in 25 appearances. He underwent a procedure in April 2022 to clean out the knee. He finished with nine goals in 26 appearances. His bicycle kick goal against New England was voted the MLS Goal of the Year. It was the second time that he received that honor. The other came in 2019.

Among his other career highlights:

He scored in an league-record 15 consecutive matches in 2018;

He holds the league record for most goals scored in a three-season span (77 from 2017-19);

He became the seventh player in league history to score at least 15 goals in three consecutive seasons;

He holds the league’s career hat-trick record (six) and single-season record set in 2017 and tied in 2018.

Martinez’s last season with the club will likely be remembered for his final few minutes on the field, during which he applauded the supporters while making a lap, and in the locker room following the season-ending loss to NYCFC. Asked if he would talk, Martinez said “Bocanegra is over there and Pineda is over there,” at least twice when approached. Wearing all black, he then walked out of the locker room, posed for some photos with some of the team’s younger supporters in the concourse, and left Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The season-ending loss was the eighth time in the final nine games that Martinez was used as a sub. He wasn’t eligible to play in one of the games because he serving a week-long suspension handed down by Bocanegra and Pineda for what they described as a conduct detrimental to the team. Pineda later said there were several instances of misconduct that culminated in the suspension.

One of those instances was Martinez reportedly kicking off a table that contained the team’s post-game meal following the loss at Portland on Sept. 4.

Another came following a morale-sapping 3-0 loss to Austin on July 9 at home when Martinez said afterward that he didn’t think some players respected what it meant to play for the club, and he didn’t think the roster was being constructed with winning now in mind.

In end-of-season interviews, Bocanegra and Pineda said they felt they had a fine relationship with Martinez, though Pineda said they don’t talk as often as they did. Bocanegra said then that no decisions had been made regarding Martinez’s future. Pineda repeatedly said during the season that Martinez was no longer the first choice striker because the others, Ronaldo Cisneros and Dom Dwyer, were better at making runs behind defenders and at pressuring defenders with the ball.

Attempting to trade Martinez may be tricky because of his knee injury and salary. MLS teams are allowed three DPs. There were several teams that ended the season with available DP slots open. If Atlanta United buys out Martinez, he would be free to sign with any club. Most big trades in MLS have resulted in a player being exchanged for between $1-1.5 million in Allocation Money.

Bocanegra deciding that Martinez isn’t in the club’s future is the heaviest he has made, but one in a long line of moves that, in hindsight, weren’t well received by the club’s supporters. Among those are trading Julian Gressel and Darlington Nagbe, and transferring Hector Villalba, and signing Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez. It’s especially important because the club is in the process of interviewing candidates to become its next president. Bocanegra said in the end-of-season interviews that he isn’t sure of his future with the club but looks forward to meeting the next president.

