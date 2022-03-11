Info to know: Charlotte vs. Atlanta United

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 3.1/2.6; Charlotte 1.6/3.6.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Two assists this season.

Dom Dwyer: One goal.

Tyler Wolff: One assist.

George Campbell: Likely starter at centerback.

Charlotte

Kristijan Kahlina: Six saves, 2.00 goals against per 90.

Christian Fuchs: Three shots.

Yordy Reyna: Two shots.

Ben Bender: No. 1 draft pick has two shots.

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Guido Gonzales, one game officiated this season, 31 fouls called, seven yellows and one red.

Assistants: Jason White and Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Nima Saghafi

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Thiago Almada (visa), Santiago Sosa (fitness) Jake Mulraney (leg) and Franco Ibarra (fitness).

Out: Machop Chol (leg) Luiz Araujo (hamstring), Miles Robinson (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery).

For Charlotte

Out: Vinicius Mello (foot injury).

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“It’s maybe a little bit more difficult because we don’t have any background on the team. Sometimes you can reflect a little bit on last year’s games, but not really, I would say that even when we scouted Kansas City, we didn’t take in consideration many of the games of last year. We were more focused on trying to get some film from preseason games, and it’s not as important but you have a better reference with the team, their tendencies, their weaknesses. So I will say this it’s been harder yes, but nothing major. I think the last two games, it’s very clear how they try to play. The coach is very well respected in the coaching world. And I’m excited about facing Charlotte and facing this coach because I think he’s going to do very well in MLS.” -- Gonzalo Pineda

“They do a decent job of changing their system on on the fly. You watch some of the games, sometimes they’re playing uniform in the back, sometimes it’s five in the back, three in the back. So they’re able to adjust accordingly with the personnel that they have on the field. And that’s something that tactically we’re gonna have to make sure we’re aware of.” -- Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Right winger Brooks Lennon

Left winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Josef Martinez

-

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE