Info to know: Charlotte vs. Atlanta United

Atlanta United will host Charlotte on Sunday in the first meeting between the teams. The FS1 broadcast will begin at 4:30 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Charlotte’s Miguel Angel Ramirez.
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 1-0-0/Charlotte on road 0-1-0.
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 3/4; Charlotte 0/4.
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 3.1/2.6; Charlotte 1.6/3.6.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Two assists this season.
Dom Dwyer: One goal.
Tyler Wolff: One assist.
George Campbell: Likely starter at centerback.
Charlotte
Kristijan Kahlina: Six saves, 2.00 goals against per 90.
Christian Fuchs: Three shots.
Yordy Reyna: Two shots.
Ben Bender: No. 1 draft pick has two shots.
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Guido Gonzales, one game officiated this season, 31 fouls called, seven yellows and one red.
Assistants: Jason White and Ian McKay
Fourth Official: Nima Saghafi
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Thiago Almada (visa), Santiago Sosa (fitness) Jake Mulraney (leg) and Franco Ibarra (fitness).
Out: Machop Chol (leg) Luiz Araujo (hamstring), Miles Robinson (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery).
For Charlotte
Out: Vinicius Mello (foot injury).
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“It’s maybe a little bit more difficult because we don’t have any background on the team. Sometimes you can reflect a little bit on last year’s games, but not really, I would say that even when we scouted Kansas City, we didn’t take in consideration many of the games of last year. We were more focused on trying to get some film from preseason games, and it’s not as important but you have a better reference with the team, their tendencies, their weaknesses. So I will say this it’s been harder yes, but nothing major. I think the last two games, it’s very clear how they try to play. The coach is very well respected in the coaching world. And I’m excited about facing Charlotte and facing this coach because I think he’s going to do very well in MLS.” -- Gonzalo Pineda
“They do a decent job of changing their system on on the fly. You watch some of the games, sometimes they’re playing uniform in the back, sometimes it’s five in the back, three in the back. So they’re able to adjust accordingly with the personnel that they have on the field. And that’s something that tactically we’re gonna have to make sure we’re aware of.” -- Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Ozzie Alonso
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Right winger Brooks Lennon
Left winger Tyler Wolff
Striker Josef Martinez
