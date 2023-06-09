Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

Atlanta United (6-4-7) will host D.C. United (6-6-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised by FS1 and is free on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

D.C. United manager: Wayne Rooney

D.C. United on road: 3-4-2

Atlanta United at home: 5-1-2

D.C. United goals for/against: 24/21

D.C. United expected goals for/against: 21.1/17.6

D.C. United past five matches: D-W-L-D-W

Atlanta United goals for/against: 32/28

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 24.9/21.7

Atlanta United past five matches: W-D-D-D-D

D.C. United key players

Christian Benteke: Eight goals, two assists

Mateusz Klich: Two goals, four assists

Theodore Ku-Dipietro: Three goals, one assist

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Seven goals, eight assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Nine goals

Luiz Araujo: Three goals, three assists

Talking points

Will offense improve? For the first time in franchise history, Atlanta United didn’t put a shot on goal in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at LAFC. It should. It has scored 14 goals at home.

Brad Guzan again. Guzan made eight saves against LAFC in one of the better performances in franchise history from any position. A hot goalkeeper can carry a team a long way.

Defensive energy. Atlanta United worked hard on defense against LAFC, putting in effort throughout the game to block shots and crosses, which is something manager Gonzalo Pineda said was good to see. D.C. United will play directly. That type of energy will be needed again.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Ozzie Alonso (ACL recovery) and Santiago Sosa (ankle).

Out: Erik Lopez (ankle).

D.C. United

Questionable: Andy Najar (thigh) and Ku-DiPietro (ankle).

Out: Martin Rodriguez (knee), Nigel Robertha (ankle), Mohanad Jeahze (thigh) and Ruan (thigh).

What was said

“Many, many challenges (from) the long trip. (Thursday) was a long, long day for us. But I mean players are fantastic; they came with a great attitude to the regen (regeneration and recovery). It’s not easy to arrive here around 6 or 7 (p.m.) and the regen after a long day. But this is a high-performance team. And we need to do that to be physically very good. I have no worries about the fitness levels of the team.” – Pineda

“I think that overall the mentality of the team was strong (Wednesday at LAFC), showed a lot of character in a very difficult place to play against the champions. So it’s not easy to play there. And when you can not win, you don’t lose, and that’s the resilience that I want from my team. It’s important at the end of the season, when you do the math, that some of these points that you catch up out of not a great performance are very important. so we need more of those, when we cannot win we don’t lose and looking forward and trying to dominate the games, away especially.” – Pineda

“We’ve talked about how we want to play against them, but we’re at home, we’re at the Benz. The focus is on us. We want to dictate the tempo. We want to be in control the game. Obviously they have some quality, especially like you said in the attack or playing direct. We’ve just got to be smart, but at the same time, I think we’re going to create a lot of chances tomorrow.” – Andrew Gutman

Officiating crew

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistants: Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jozef Batko

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Derrick Etienne

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

