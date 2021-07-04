Gabriel Heinze explains Atlanta United’s injury situations

Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze said he takes responsibility for the team’s recent rash of injuries.
“It’s true that the way I work, sometimes this can happen,” he said. “Of course, I’m responsible. These things take time, and it’s understandable that you don’t understand the way we work.”
In the past two weeks, the team has lost three players to injuries in training sessions in days before games.
Before Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Chicago, midfielder Santiago Sosa, who had played the previous 900 minutes, didn’t recover from the previous game, according to Heinze.
Centerback Alan Franco was lost two days ago with an undisclosed injury.
Before last week’s scoreless draw with the New York Red Bulls, midfielder Jurgen Damm was a late scratch. All three are week to week.
Matheus Rossetto also suffered an injury during training during the past few weeks. He is week to week.
During the international break last month, midfielder Emerson Hyndman was lost for the season after sustaining a torn ACL in his right knee.
“Each case is different,” Heinze said.