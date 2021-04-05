Former Atlanta United captain Larentowicz retires

There’s a scene in the movie Moneyball in which Oakland General Manager Billy Beane tells outfielder David Justice that they both want to squeeze the last bit of baseball out of a career.

To me, that was Larentowicz every year. Constantly fighting to prove to each manager that he should be included in the lineup.

It happened at Atlanta United under Gerardo Martino, who quickly realized that Larentowicz was the perfectly disciplined anchor for his formation. In his retirement note, Larentowicz thanked Martino for “stoking the flames in the dying embers of my time in the league.”

It happened under Frank de Boer, who quixotically said he needed someone like Larentowicz on the field in the final game of the team’s disastrous MLS is Back tournament to help make tactical adjustments. Of course, de Boer hadn’t included Larentowicz in the lineup. That was de Boer’s last game in charge.

Larentowicz proved himself over and over, first at New England, where he started his career in 2006 and played for four seasons, then at Colorado, where he played in 2010 and ‘11, then with Chicago from 2013-15, then with the Galaxy in 2016, and finally with Atlanta United.

In addition to the trophies won with Atlanta United, Larentowicz leaves with a U.S. Open Cup won with the Revs in 2007 and an MLS Cup won with the Rapids in 2010. There are also more than

Off the field, Larentowicz was a part of several Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations, fighting for his fellow players to get more from the owners.

More importantly, he is a husband, father and son. We would sometimes talk after games about trying to learn the guitar (he won one as a Man of the Match) and trying to teach his son how to play. His dad would occasionally email me with kind notes. In Larentowicz’s retirement note, he wrote, “Possibly the hardest thing about retiring -- other than just saying those words-- is the loss of the mutual bond a family can feel during the course of an athlete. The player performs and feels enormous pride by giving their family a gift like no other. While the family, beaming from the stands, experiences immense joy in watching their child or sibling live out their dream for all to see. I am going to miss having that opportunity week in and week out. However, I consider myself so lucky to have done it all. Mom and Dad, thank you for your sacrifices -- I hope to provide my own children with the same platform for success that you have given me. And to my wife Kristi and kids Sebastien Louisa -- you deserve the most credit of all. I love you for all that you’ve done. I’ve thrived with you by my side.”