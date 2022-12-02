Derrick Etienne credits Nagbe with helping him sign with Atlanta United

“They’ve been looking for me to continue to do the things that I did very well and bring those things to this team,” Etienne said. “So that’s what I’m trying to do, and hopefully, I’m able to do that.”

Etienne said he had career highs in goals and assists because it was the first time he was a consistent starter across multiple seasons. He described as knowing that it was his job, rather than him trying to take the position from a teammate. His previous high for goals was five, set with the Red Bulls in 2018, and for assists was five, set with Columbus in 2021.

Etienne will bring MLS experience, as well. He’s been in the league since 2016. Atlanta United typically tries to sign at least one MLS veteran each season to add depth and knowledge to the roster.

“I‘m willing to give anything that I can to help a team so that we can, you know, ultimately make the playoffs and make runs and win trophies,” he said.

