Erik Lopez signs with Atlanta United 2

Lopez, 18, has played his entire career with Olimpia in Paraguay’s Primera Division. He has also been a member of the Paraguayan U-23 national team.

“We’re excited to add a quality young forward in Erik to our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “Although only 18 years old, he already has first-team and international experience playing in Paraguay’s top division and in the Copa Libertadores. He is a versatile forward with great instincts and movement. He was highly sought after and we are pleased he chose to sign with our club. We look forward to watching him flourish in the coming years.”