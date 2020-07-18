Erik Lopez signs with Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United 2 signed Erik Lopez on loan from Olimpia, the team announced Saturday. The Paraguayan forward will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. He will join the Atlanta United first team on permanent transfer in January 2021.
Lopez, 18, has played his entire career with Olimpia in Paraguay’s Primera Division. He has also been a member of the Paraguayan U-23 national team.
“We’re excited to add a quality young forward in Erik to our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “Although only 18 years old, he already has first-team and international experience playing in Paraguay’s top division and in the Copa Libertadores. He is a versatile forward with great instincts and movement. He was highly sought after and we are pleased he chose to sign with our club. We look forward to watching him flourish in the coming years.”
Atlanta United’s interest in Lopez was first reported by several media outlets last month.