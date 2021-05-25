Darren Eales encouraged by Atlanta United’s persistence on offense

Credit: MLS A penalty kick from Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez in the 86th minute earned Atlanta United a 1-1 draw with Seattle. Credit: MLS

Eales countered that by rolling through the goals scored by other Eastern Conference teams in league games as evidence that the team’s offense isn’t playing as poorly as it may seem.

Columbus, the defending MLS champ and predicted by many to dominate this season, has five goals. Two came from own goals and three free kicks.

Orlando also has seven goals in its six games.

Philadelphia has six from seven and Nashville, which Atlanta United will host Saturday, seven from six.

“We can improve,” Eales said. “That’s the aim. New coach, a lot of new players, particularly younger players. We will find it’s going to get better and better as they have more time to train and execute.”

As more evidence that improvement is happening, Eales said he is encouraged by the team’s buy-in to Gabriel Heinze’s 90-minute ethos. It overcame a red card in its first game to earn a 1-0 win at Alajuelense in which the team as under siege for the second half, played with just 10 Atlanta United players. It earned the penalty in the final minutes against Seattle.

“The buy in is there,” he said.

So is the core, Eales said. He said that Martinez is going to “get better and better” as he recovers from last year’s season-ending knee injury. Midfielder Santiago Sosa, 22, is “immense.” Midfielder Franco Ibarra, 20, was “tackling in all areas of the pitch,” against Seattle.

“Step back and look at the league, it’s a tough league and gets tougher every year,” Eales said. “What I’m encouraged by is we have the building blocks in place. We know it can get better.”

