Dates set for Atlanta United vs Philadelphia in Champions League

Atlanta United has advanced to the quarterfinals in three consecutive years. This is Philadelphia’s first appearance in the Champions League.

The games will be broadcast on either Fox Sports or TUDN.

The winner will face in the semifinals the winner of the series between Portland and Club America. The semifinals are scheduled to be played Aug. 10-12 and Sept. 14-16. The final is scheduled to be played Oct. 26-28.

The tournament winner is scheduled to compete in FIFA’s 2021 Club World Cup.

April 27

8 p.m., Atlanta United FC (USA) vs Philadelphia Union (USA)

10 p.m., Toronto FC (Canada) vs Cruz Azul (Mexico)

April 28

8:30 p.m., Columbus Crew SC (USA) vs CF Monterrey (Mexico)

10:30 p.m., Portland Timbers (USA) vs Club America (Mexico)

May 4

8 p.m., Philadelphia Union (USA) vs Atlanta United FC (USA)

10:15 p.m., Cruz Azul (Mexico) vs Toronto FC (Canada)

May 5

8 p.m., CF Monterrey (Mexico) vs Columbus Crew SC (USA)

10:15 p.m., Club America (Mexico) vs Portland Timbers (USA)

Semifinals

Aug. 10-12 (first leg) and Sept. 14-16 (second leg)

Final

Oct. 26-28 (single leg)