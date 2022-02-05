Bello makes debut for Arminia Bielefeld

Former Atlanta United player George Bello made a successful debut for Arminia Bielefeld in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Monchengladbach.
Bello, a 20-year-old native of Douglasville, came on in the 71st minute at left back at Bielefeld’s home stadium, Bielefelder Alm.
Cheers could be heard throughout the stadium for the $2 million signing, which was completed on Monday.
Bello had approximately seven touches, including a tackle in the penalty box that resulted in a yellow card against Monchengladbach player Stefan Lainer in the 82nd minute. Bello completed four of his five passes.
The Bundesliga and Arminia Bielefeld took out a full-page ad in Saturday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution to welcome Bello.
