Bello makes debut for Arminia Bielefeld

Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) controls the ball against D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) during the first half of their match at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) controls the ball against D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) during the first half of their match at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Former Atlanta United player George Bello made a successful debut for Arminia Bielefeld in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Monchengladbach.

Bello, a 20-year-old native of Douglasville, came on in the 71st minute at left back at Bielefeld’s home stadium, Bielefelder Alm.

Cheers could be heard throughout the stadium for the $2 million signing, which was completed on Monday.

Bello had approximately seven touches, including a tackle in the penalty box that resulted in a yellow card against Monchengladbach player Stefan Lainer in the 82nd minute. Bello completed four of his five passes.

The Bundesliga and Arminia Bielefeld took out a full-page ad in Saturday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution to welcome Bello.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

