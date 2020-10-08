Barco desperate to rejoin Atlanta United on field, Bocanegra says

Bocanegra declined to say what injury prevented Barco from participating in the past five games. Bocanegra noted that before Barco’s absence he was the most fouled player in MLS and doesn’t want to give opponents information about his injury that could be used against him. Bocanegra did say that the injury isn’t long-term. Atlanta United is the second-most fouled (240) team in MLS this season, trailing Miami (242). Despite only 10 appearances, Barco is the third-most fouled (40) player in the league.

Bocanegra said that Barco is meeting with the team’s training staff as frequently as three times a day in an attempt to return to playing.