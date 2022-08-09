Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada: ‘trying to give my best for the team’

Atlanta United sits two points outside of the playoff line. Almada is needed to improve this team’s probability of making the postseason for the fifth time in its sixth seasons.

So far this season, Thiago has proved why he was a highly sought-after international talent. Thiago currently leads the team with six assists and 41 total attacking assists. He stands second on the team with 46 scoring attempts and third in target scoring attempts with 15.

Following Matheus Rossetto’s ankle injury against the Sounders, attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno was brought into the match to play alongside Almada for the first time this season, with Santiago Sosa switching to be a single defensive midfielder. Pineda previously spoke with coaches about playing the two attacking midfielders.

After an adjustment period, Atlanta United got the hang of the dual attacking midfielders and put to rest questions about Almada and Moreno.

“I think I felt good,” Thiago said. “Marcelino and I are both more attacking players, as opposed to defensive midfielders, but I think we did a good job.”

As the year continues, the two are finding their spacing.

“Sometimes in games we’re both just really anxious to receive the ball, but the coach, you know, he’s putting us in the spaces in the best positions for us. So we’re always listening to him and trying to be aggressive when we get to play.”

Thanks to Saturday’s victory over Seattle, things are starting to look better for Pineda’s team as it looks to carry on that momentum to its match against Cincinnati on Saturday. A win will only help this team that is desperately eyeing a chance to make the playoffs.

“I think we’re capable of whatever we were proposing as a team,” Almada said. “So I think we have a great team. You know, we’re all working hard to try and make the playoffs. So I think we’re capable of whatever we set our minds to.”